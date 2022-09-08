Global Microbial Biosurfactants Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Biosurfactants can be defined as the surface-active biomolecules produced by microorganisms with wide-range of applications. In recent years, due to their unique properties like specificity, low toxicity and relative ease of preparation, these surface-active biomolecules have attracted wide interest. Due to their unique functional properties, biosurfactants were used in several industries including organic chemicals, petroleum, petrochemicals, mining, metallurgy (mainly bioleaching), agrochemicals, fertilizers, foods, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and many others. They can be used as emulsifiers as well as demulsifiers, wetting agents, foaming agents, spreading agents, functional food ingredients and detergents. The interfacial surface tension reducing ability of biosurfactants made them to play important role in oil recovery and bioremediation of heavy crude oil.

Glycolipid, Lipopeptides and lipoproteins and Fatty acids, phospholipids and neutral lipids are common microbial biosurfactants.

Geographically, main production areas are concentrated in China, the United States, Europe and Japan. China is the largest consumer market of Microbial Biosurfactants, also one of the largest Microbial Biosurfactants producers in the world, China owned 24.07% share in global consumption market in 2019.

At present, the main products of Microbial Biosurfactants are Rhamnolipids and Sophorolipids. In 2019, the consumption share of Rhamnolipids was 66.31%. Followed by Sophorolipids, the share of consumption is about 31.69%.

Cosmetics and Daily Chemicals accounted for a sales share of 54.84% in 2019, it is the largest application field of biosurfactants. Followed by Oil Industry and Environmental Protection, which accounted about 19.65% and 12.36%.

