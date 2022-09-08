Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Fruit Sorting Machinery market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Fruit Sorting Machinery market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fruit Sorting Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fruit Sorting Machinery market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Segment by Type

Optical Sorting Machine

Gravity/Weight Sorting Machine

Others

Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Segment by Application

Irregular Fruits

Conventional Fruits

The report on the Fruit Sorting Machinery market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

TOMRA

Unitec

Buhler

CFT SPA

Duravant

GREEFA

ELLIPS

Aweta

SHIBUYA SEIKI

Raytec Vision

FUTURA SRL

Jiangxi Reemoon Technology

Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery

Eshet Eilon Industries

MAF Roda

GP Graders

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Fruit Sorting Machinery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fruit Sorting Machinery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fruit Sorting Machinery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fruit Sorting Machinery with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fruit Sorting Machinery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TOMRA

7.1.1 TOMRA Corporation Information

7.1.2 TOMRA Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TOMRA Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TOMRA Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

7.1.5 TOMRA Recent Development

7.2 Unitec

7.2.1 Unitec Corporation Information

7.2.2 Unitec Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Unitec Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Unitec Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

7.2.5 Unitec Recent Development

7.3 Buhler

7.3.1 Buhler Corporation Information

7.3.2 Buhler Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Buhler Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Buhler Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

7.3.5 Buhler Recent Development

7.4 CFT SPA

7.4.1 CFT SPA Corporation Information

7.4.2 CFT SPA Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CFT SPA Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CFT SPA Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

7.4.5 CFT SPA Recent Development

7.5 Duravant

7.5.1 Duravant Corporation Information

7.5.2 Duravant Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Duravant Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Duravant Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

7.5.5 Duravant Recent Development

7.6 GREEFA

7.6.1 GREEFA Corporation Information

7.6.2 GREEFA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GREEFA Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GREEFA Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

7.6.5 GREEFA Recent Development

7.7 ELLIPS

7.7.1 ELLIPS Corporation Information

7.7.2 ELLIPS Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ELLIPS Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ELLIPS Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

7.7.5 ELLIPS Recent Development

7.8 Aweta

7.8.1 Aweta Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aweta Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Aweta Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Aweta Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

7.8.5 Aweta Recent Development

7.9 SHIBUYA SEIKI

7.9.1 SHIBUYA SEIKI Corporation Information

7.9.2 SHIBUYA SEIKI Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SHIBUYA SEIKI Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SHIBUYA SEIKI Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

7.9.5 SHIBUYA SEIKI Recent Development

7.10 Raytec Vision

7.10.1 Raytec Vision Corporation Information

7.10.2 Raytec Vision Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Raytec Vision Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Raytec Vision Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

7.10.5 Raytec Vision Recent Development

7.11 FUTURA SRL

7.11.1 FUTURA SRL Corporation Information

7.11.2 FUTURA SRL Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 FUTURA SRL Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 FUTURA SRL Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

7.11.5 FUTURA SRL Recent Development

7.12 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology

7.12.1 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Recent Development

7.13 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery

7.13.1 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery Products Offered

7.13.5 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery Recent Development

7.14 Eshet Eilon Industries

7.14.1 Eshet Eilon Industries Corporation Information

7.14.2 Eshet Eilon Industries Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Eshet Eilon Industries Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Eshet Eilon Industries Products Offered

7.14.5 Eshet Eilon Industries Recent Development

7.15 MAF Roda

7.15.1 MAF Roda Corporation Information

7.15.2 MAF Roda Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 MAF Roda Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 MAF Roda Products Offered

7.15.5 MAF Roda Recent Development

7.16 GP Graders

7.16.1 GP Graders Corporation Information

7.16.2 GP Graders Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 GP Graders Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 GP Graders Products Offered

7.16.5 GP Graders Recent Development

