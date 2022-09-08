Organ On Chip Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Organ On Chip Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Organ On Chip Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Organ On Chip market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Organ On Chip market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organ On Chip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Organ On Chip market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Organ On Chip Market Segment by Type

Brain-on-a-chip

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Intestine-on-a-chip

Vessel-on-a-chip

Other Organs

Organ On Chip Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Others

The report on the Organ On Chip market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Emulate

Mimetas

TissUse

Tara Biosystems

CN Bio Innovations

Hesperos

Draper Laboratory

Nortis

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

Kirkstall

Cherry Biotech SAS

Else Kooi Laboratory

Altis Biosystems

Bi/ond

Netri

Beijing Daxiang Biotech

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Organ On Chip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Organ On Chip market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Organ On Chip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organ On Chip with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Organ On Chip submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Organ On Chip Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Organ On Chip Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Organ On Chip Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Organ On Chip Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Organ On Chip Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Organ On Chip Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Organ On Chip Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Organ On Chip Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Organ On Chip Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Organ On Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Organ On Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organ On Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organ On Chip Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Organ On Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Organ On Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Organ On Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Organ On Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Organ On Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Organ On Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Emulate

7.1.1 Emulate Company Details

7.1.2 Emulate Business Overview

7.1.3 Emulate Organ On Chip Introduction

7.1.4 Emulate Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Emulate Recent Development

7.2 Mimetas

7.2.1 Mimetas Company Details

7.2.2 Mimetas Business Overview

7.2.3 Mimetas Organ On Chip Introduction

7.2.4 Mimetas Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Mimetas Recent Development

7.3 TissUse

7.3.1 TissUse Company Details

7.3.2 TissUse Business Overview

7.3.3 TissUse Organ On Chip Introduction

7.3.4 TissUse Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 TissUse Recent Development

7.4 Tara Biosystems

7.4.1 Tara Biosystems Company Details

7.4.2 Tara Biosystems Business Overview

7.4.3 Tara Biosystems Organ On Chip Introduction

7.4.4 Tara Biosystems Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Tara Biosystems Recent Development

7.5 CN Bio Innovations

7.5.1 CN Bio Innovations Company Details

7.5.2 CN Bio Innovations Business Overview

7.5.3 CN Bio Innovations Organ On Chip Introduction

7.5.4 CN Bio Innovations Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 CN Bio Innovations Recent Development

7.6 Hesperos

7.6.1 Hesperos Company Details

7.6.2 Hesperos Business Overview

7.6.3 Hesperos Organ On Chip Introduction

7.6.4 Hesperos Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Hesperos Recent Development

7.7 Draper Laboratory

7.7.1 Draper Laboratory Company Details

7.7.2 Draper Laboratory Business Overview

7.7.3 Draper Laboratory Organ On Chip Introduction

7.7.4 Draper Laboratory Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Draper Laboratory Recent Development

7.8 Nortis

7.8.1 Nortis Company Details

7.8.2 Nortis Business Overview

7.8.3 Nortis Organ On Chip Introduction

7.8.4 Nortis Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Nortis Recent Development

7.9 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

7.9.1 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Company Details

7.9.2 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Business Overview

7.9.3 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Organ On Chip Introduction

7.9.4 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Recent Development

7.10 Kirkstall

7.10.1 Kirkstall Company Details

7.10.2 Kirkstall Business Overview

7.10.3 Kirkstall Organ On Chip Introduction

7.10.4 Kirkstall Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Kirkstall Recent Development

7.11 Cherry Biotech SAS

7.11.1 Cherry Biotech SAS Company Details

7.11.2 Cherry Biotech SAS Business Overview

7.11.3 Cherry Biotech SAS Organ On Chip Introduction

7.11.4 Cherry Biotech SAS Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Cherry Biotech SAS Recent Development

7.12 Else Kooi Laboratory

7.12.1 Else Kooi Laboratory Company Details

7.12.2 Else Kooi Laboratory Business Overview

7.12.3 Else Kooi Laboratory Organ On Chip Introduction

7.12.4 Else Kooi Laboratory Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Else Kooi Laboratory Recent Development

7.13 Altis Biosystems

7.13.1 Altis Biosystems Company Details

7.13.2 Altis Biosystems Business Overview

7.13.3 Altis Biosystems Organ On Chip Introduction

7.13.4 Altis Biosystems Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Altis Biosystems Recent Development

7.14 Bi/ond

7.14.1 Bi/ond Company Details

7.14.2 Bi/ond Business Overview

7.14.3 Bi/ond Organ On Chip Introduction

7.14.4 Bi/ond Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Bi/ond Recent Development

7.15 Netri

7.15.1 Netri Company Details

7.15.2 Netri Business Overview

7.15.3 Netri Organ On Chip Introduction

7.15.4 Netri Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Netri Recent Development

7.16 Beijing Daxiang Biotech

7.16.1 Beijing Daxiang Biotech Company Details

7.16.2 Beijing Daxiang Biotech Business Overview

7.16.3 Beijing Daxiang Biotech Organ On Chip Introduction

7.16.4 Beijing Daxiang Biotech Revenue in Organ On Chip Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Beijing Daxiang Biotech Recent Development

