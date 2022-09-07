Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
For LDS technology to work the plastic material must be Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) grade meaning there is a small amount of an organo-metallic compound added to the plastic. The organo-metallic material can be activated with laser ablation and acts as the catalyst for electroless plating deposition. The amount of the additive is very low and, when not activated, alters the physical characteristics of the plastic material
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilotons)
Global top five Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin market was valued at 450.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1177.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin include Mitsubishi, SABIC, RTP Company, Sinoplast, Kingfa, LG Chem, Lucky Enpla, DSM and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PC
PC/ABS
PA/PPA
LCP
PBT
ABS
Others
Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Main Antenna
Bluetooth Antenna
WiFi Antenna
GPS Antenna
NFC Antenna
Other
Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilotons)
Key companies Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi
SABIC
RTP Company
Sinoplast
Kingfa
LG Chem
Lucky Enpla
DSM
Evonik
Lanxess
Celanese
Ensinger
Zeon
Seyang Polymer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Product Type
3.8 T
