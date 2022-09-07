Hydrogenated MDI Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrogenated MDI (CAS 88504-76-1) is transparent liquid in normal temperature and pressure and could also be named HMDI or H12MDI for short. It can serve as a building block for the preparation of chemical products, reactive intermediates and polymers such as polyurethane dispersions (PUDs), elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogenated MDI in global, including the following market information:

The global Hydrogenated MDI market was valued at 449.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 546.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrogenated MDI include Covestro, Evonik and Wanhua, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrogenated MDI manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

