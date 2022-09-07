Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Elaeis guineensis is a palm species that is commonly known as oil palm. Elaeis guineensis (palm) fruit extract is the extracted product from palm oil.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract include Connoils, Oil Palm India, AMJ Indonesia, PT Global Interinti, Soon Soon Oilmills and Mewah International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract
Natural Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract
Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetic Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Others
Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Connoils
Oil Palm India
AMJ Indonesia
PT Global Interinti
Soon Soon Oilmills
Mewah International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fr
