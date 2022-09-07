Fixing Agent Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A fixing agent is one of the important element in dyeing and printing industry, which help to improve the colorfastness of dye.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fixing Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Fixing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fixing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fixing Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fixing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Fixing Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fixing Agent include Matex Bangladesh, ASUTEX, Piedmont Chemical Industries, Achitex Minerva, NICCA Chemical, Avocet Dye & Chemical, Jain Chem, Vertellus Holdings and Jacquard Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fixing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fixing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fixing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Fixing Agent

Liquid Fixing Agent

Global Fixing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fixing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Others

Global Fixing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fixing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fixing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fixing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fixing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fixing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Matex Bangladesh

ASUTEX

Piedmont Chemical Industries

Achitex Minerva

NICCA Chemical

Avocet Dye & Chemical

Jain Chem

Vertellus Holdings

Jacquard Products

Watson Chemical

Xinxing Cathay International Group

Runhe Chemical Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fixing Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fixing Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fixing Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fixing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fixing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fixing Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fixing Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fixing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fixing Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fixing Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fixing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fixing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fixing Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fixing Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fixing Agent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fixing Agent Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fixing Agent Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Solid Fixing Agent

4.1.3 Liquid Fixing Agent

4.2 B

