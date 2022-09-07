VCI Shrink Film Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
VCI shrink films is also known as VCI shrink wrap and is made up of LDPE and easy to apply and available in wide range of sizes. These films are available in non-ferrous, ferrous and multi protection types and in different rolls, sheets and bags & tubing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of VCI Shrink Film in global, including the following market information:
Global VCI Shrink Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global VCI Shrink Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five VCI Shrink Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global VCI Shrink Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 25 microns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of VCI Shrink Film include MAGNA INTERNATIONAL, Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC), Aicello, Superior Industries, Cortec, Transcendia, Daubert Cromwell, BRANOpac and Harita-NTI. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the VCI Shrink Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global VCI Shrink Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global VCI Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 25 microns
25-100 microns
100-200 microns
Above 200 microns
Global VCI Shrink Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global VCI Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Industry
Agriculture
Electronical and Electrical Industry
Transport and Logistic Industry
Others
Global VCI Shrink Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global VCI Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies VCI Shrink Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies VCI Shrink Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies VCI Shrink Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies VCI Shrink Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)
Aicello
Superior Industries
Cortec
Transcendia
Daubert Cromwell
BRANOpac
Harita-NTI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 VCI Shrink Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global VCI Shrink Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global VCI Shrink Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global VCI Shrink Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global VCI Shrink Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global VCI Shrink Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top VCI Shrink Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global VCI Shrink Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global VCI Shrink Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global VCI Shrink Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global VCI Shrink Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 VCI Shrink Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers VCI Shrink Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VCI Shrink Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 VCI Shrink Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 VCI Shrink Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global VCI Shrink Film Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Below 25 micr
