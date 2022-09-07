VCI Shrink Film Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

VCI shrink films is also known as VCI shrink wrap and is made up of LDPE and easy to apply and available in wide range of sizes. These films are available in non-ferrous, ferrous and multi protection types and in different rolls, sheets and bags & tubing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of VCI Shrink Film in global, including the following market information:

Global VCI Shrink Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global VCI Shrink Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five VCI Shrink Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global VCI Shrink Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 25 microns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of VCI Shrink Film include MAGNA INTERNATIONAL, Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC), Aicello, Superior Industries, Cortec, Transcendia, Daubert Cromwell, BRANOpac and Harita-NTI. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the VCI Shrink Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global VCI Shrink Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global VCI Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 25 microns

25-100 microns

100-200 microns

Above 200 microns

Global VCI Shrink Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global VCI Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Agriculture

Electronical and Electrical Industry

Transport and Logistic Industry

Others

Global VCI Shrink Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global VCI Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies VCI Shrink Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies VCI Shrink Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies VCI Shrink Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies VCI Shrink Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)

Aicello

Superior Industries

Cortec

Transcendia

Daubert Cromwell

BRANOpac

Harita-NTI

