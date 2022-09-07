Compressible Sugar Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sugar is a non-reducing disaccharide, which is present almost in all components, especially spermatophytes. Major production of sugar in the industry is from sugar cane and sugar beet and minor production from other sources like sorghum. Compressible sugar is a sugar that contains most parts sucrose and some parts of other ingredient such as starch, invert sugar or maltodextrin. Sucrose has a poor compactability and hence used in modified form, that has better compactability. Compressible sugar is used as an excipients in pharmaceutical and other industries. The sugar-based excipients are accepted widely for their safety and pleasant taste notes. Compressible sugars are used in tablets, lozenges to give a sweet taste and mouthfeel.

The global key manufacturers of Compressible Sugar include Indiana Sugars, Spectrum Chemical, Colorcon, Biesterfeld Vermogensverwalt, Südzucker, Nordzucker, Cargill, Fanjul Corp and Paulaur Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Compressible Sugar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Powder

Liquid

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Indiana Sugars

Spectrum Chemical

Colorcon

Biesterfeld Vermogensverwalt

Südzucker

Nordzucker

Cargill

Fanjul Corp

Paulaur Corporation

Tate & Lyle

