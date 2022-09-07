Cast Superalloy Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cast Superalloy is a kind of high temperature alloy material which is directly prepared by casting method.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cast Superalloy in global, including the following market information:

Global Cast Superalloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cast Superalloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cast Superalloy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cast Superalloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Iron Base Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cast Superalloy include General Electric Company, Pratt & Whitney, Antai Technology, Shanghai Junting Nonferrous, Haynes Stellite Company, Inco Alloys International, Cannon Muskegon Corporation, Westing House and Zhejiang Guobang Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cast Superalloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cast Superalloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cast Superalloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Iron Base

Nickel Base

Cobalt Base

Other

Global Cast Superalloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cast Superalloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aircraft Engine

Gas Turbine

Car Turbine

Other

Global Cast Superalloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cast Superalloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cast Superalloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cast Superalloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cast Superalloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cast Superalloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

General Electric Company

Pratt & Whitney

Antai Technology

Shanghai Junting Nonferrous

Haynes Stellite Company

Inco Alloys International

Cannon Muskegon Corporation

Westing House

Zhejiang Guobang Steel

China Baowu Steel Group

Fushun Special Steel

MTU Aero Engines

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cast Superalloy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cast Superalloy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cast Superalloy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cast Superalloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cast Superalloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cast Superalloy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cast Superalloy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cast Superalloy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cast Superalloy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cast Superalloy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cast Superalloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cast Superalloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cast Superalloy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cast Superalloy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cast Superalloy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cast Superalloy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cast Superalloy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Iron Base



