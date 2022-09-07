Cast Superalloy Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cast Superalloy is a kind of high temperature alloy material which is directly prepared by casting method.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cast Superalloy in global, including the following market information:
Global Cast Superalloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cast Superalloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cast Superalloy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cast Superalloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Iron Base Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cast Superalloy include General Electric Company, Pratt & Whitney, Antai Technology, Shanghai Junting Nonferrous, Haynes Stellite Company, Inco Alloys International, Cannon Muskegon Corporation, Westing House and Zhejiang Guobang Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cast Superalloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cast Superalloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cast Superalloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Iron Base
Nickel Base
Cobalt Base
Other
Global Cast Superalloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cast Superalloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aircraft Engine
Gas Turbine
Car Turbine
Other
Global Cast Superalloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cast Superalloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cast Superalloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cast Superalloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cast Superalloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cast Superalloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Electric Company
Pratt & Whitney
Antai Technology
Shanghai Junting Nonferrous
Haynes Stellite Company
Inco Alloys International
Cannon Muskegon Corporation
Westing House
Zhejiang Guobang Steel
China Baowu Steel Group
Fushun Special Steel
MTU Aero Engines
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cast Superalloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cast Superalloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cast Superalloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cast Superalloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cast Superalloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cast Superalloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cast Superalloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cast Superalloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cast Superalloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cast Superalloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cast Superalloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cast Superalloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cast Superalloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cast Superalloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cast Superalloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cast Superalloy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cast Superalloy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Iron Base
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/