Cast Steel Roll Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cast steel rolls refer to cast steel rolls having a carbon content of 0.4% to 2.1%. According to the Chinese classification habit, the hypereutectoid cast steel rolls with a carbon content higher than 1.3% are classified into semi-steel rolls and graphite steel rolls according to their structural characteristics; when the main carbide in the outer layer of the roll is Cr7C3, it is called high-chromium steel roll.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cast Steel Roll in global, including the following market information:

Global Cast Steel Roll Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/152357/global-cast-steel-roll-forecast-market-2022-2028-10

Global Cast Steel Roll Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cast Steel Roll companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cast Steel Roll market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alloy Cast Steel Roll Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cast Steel Roll include Union Electric Steel, Sinosteel Corporation, China Baowu Steel Group, Ansteel, Bharat Roll Industry, Nuo Kun Te Machinery Equipment, Laiwu Laigang Group Jinding Roll, Changzhou Ruihong Roll and Jiangsu Gangyou Metallurgical Machinery Roll, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cast Steel Roll manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cast Steel Roll Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cast Steel Roll Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alloy Cast Steel Roll

Semi-steel Roll

Other

Global Cast Steel Roll Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cast Steel Roll Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgical Rolling

Other

Global Cast Steel Roll Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cast Steel Roll Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cast Steel Roll revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cast Steel Roll revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cast Steel Roll sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cast Steel Roll sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Union Electric Steel

Sinosteel Corporation

China Baowu Steel Group

Ansteel

Bharat Roll Industry

Nuo Kun Te Machinery Equipment

Laiwu Laigang Group Jinding Roll

Changzhou Ruihong Roll

Jiangsu Gangyou Metallurgical Machinery Roll

Jiangsu Gongchang Roll

Kolding d.o.o.

Mandi Gobindgarh

Casting Rolls

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152357/global-cast-steel-roll-forecast-market-2022-2028-10

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cast Steel Roll Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cast Steel Roll Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cast Steel Roll Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cast Steel Roll Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cast Steel Roll Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cast Steel Roll Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cast Steel Roll Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cast Steel Roll Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cast Steel Roll Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cast Steel Roll Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cast Steel Roll Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cast Steel Roll Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cast Steel Roll Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cast Steel Roll Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cast Steel Roll Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cast Steel Roll Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cast Steel Roll Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Alloy Cast St

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152357/global-cast-steel-roll-forecast-market-2022-2028-10

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/