Cationic Polyacrylamide Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cationic polyacrylamide (CPAM) is a linear polymer compound. Because it has a variety of active groups, it can affinity with many substances and adsorb to form hydrogen bonds. It is mainly a colloidal negatively charged colloid with functions such as turbidity removal, decolorization, adsorption and adhesion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cationic Polyacrylamide in global, including the following market information:

Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cationic Polyacrylamide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cationic Polyacrylamide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cationic Polyacrylamide include SNF, BASF, Kemira, Solenis, Mitsui Chemicals, Ashland, Foshan Jianghe Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical and Shandong Nuoer Biotechnology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cationic Polyacrylamide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powders

Solid Particles

Emulsions

Other

Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Paper Industry

Textile Printing and Dyeing

Other

Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cationic Polyacrylamide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cationic Polyacrylamide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cationic Polyacrylamide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cationic Polyacrylamide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SNF

BASF

Kemira

Solenis

Mitsui Chemicals

Ashland

Foshan Jianghe Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Shandong Nuoer Biotechnology

Anhui Tianrun Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cationic Polyacrylamide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cationic Polyacrylamide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cationic Polyacrylamide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cationic Polyacrylamide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cationic Polyacrylamide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cationic Polyacrylamide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cationic Polyacrylamide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cationic Polyacrylamide Companies

4 Sights by Product

