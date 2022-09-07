High-end Forging Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-end Forging in global, including the following market information:

Global High-end Forging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-end Forging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/152365/global-highend-forging-market-2022-2028-781

Global top five High-end Forging companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-end Forging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Closed Die Forgings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-end Forging include Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge Limited, KOBELCO, WanXiang, FAW and Arconic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-end Forging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-end Forging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global High-end Forging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolling Ring Forgings

Global High-end Forging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global High-end Forging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Car Manufacturer

Shipbuilding

Petrochemical Equipment

Electricity

Metallurgy

Other

Global High-end Forging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global High-end Forging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-end Forging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-end Forging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-end Forging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies High-end Forging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Aichi Steel

Thyssenkrupp

AAM

Bharat Forge Limited

KOBELCO

WanXiang

FAW

Arconic

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Farinia Group

Longcheng Forging

Sinotruck

Dongfeng Forging

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

Sypris Solutions

Ashok Leyland Limited

Allegheny Technologies

VDM Metals

CITIC Heavy Industries

Guizhou Anda

Shanxi Hongyuan

Triangle defense

Hengrun shares

Baoding Technology

Tongyu Heavy Industry

Deyang Wanhang

Parker New Materials

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152365/global-highend-forging-market-2022-2028-781

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-end Forging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-end Forging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-end Forging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-end Forging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-end Forging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-end Forging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-end Forging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-end Forging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-end Forging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-end Forging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-end Forging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-end Forging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-end Forging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-end Forging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-end Forging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-end Forging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global High-end Forging Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152365/global-highend-forging-market-2022-2028-781

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/