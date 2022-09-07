High-end Forging Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-end Forging in global, including the following market information:
Global High-end Forging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High-end Forging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five High-end Forging companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-end Forging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Closed Die Forgings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-end Forging include Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge Limited, KOBELCO, WanXiang, FAW and Arconic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-end Forging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-end Forging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global High-end Forging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Closed Die Forgings
Open Die Forgings
Rolling Ring Forgings
Global High-end Forging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global High-end Forging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Car Manufacturer
Shipbuilding
Petrochemical Equipment
Electricity
Metallurgy
Other
Global High-end Forging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global High-end Forging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-end Forging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-end Forging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High-end Forging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies High-end Forging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Aichi Steel
Thyssenkrupp
AAM
Bharat Forge Limited
KOBELCO
WanXiang
FAW
Arconic
Mahindra Forgings Europe
Farinia Group
Longcheng Forging
Sinotruck
Dongfeng Forging
Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging
Sypris Solutions
Ashok Leyland Limited
Allegheny Technologies
VDM Metals
CITIC Heavy Industries
Guizhou Anda
Shanxi Hongyuan
Triangle defense
Hengrun shares
Baoding Technology
Tongyu Heavy Industry
Deyang Wanhang
Parker New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-end Forging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-end Forging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-end Forging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-end Forging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-end Forging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-end Forging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-end Forging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-end Forging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-end Forging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-end Forging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-end Forging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-end Forging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-end Forging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-end Forging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-end Forging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-end Forging Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global High-end Forging Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
