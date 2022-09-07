Acrolein Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

Acrolein (CAS 107-02-8)

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrolein in global, including the following market information:

The global Acrolein market was valued at 1595.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1728.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Propylene Oxidation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrolein include Evonik, Adisseo, Arkema, DuPont, Daicel, Hubei Shengling Technology, Wuhan Ruiji Chemical, Hubei Jinghong Chemical and Shandong Xinglu Biological, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrolein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrolein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrolein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrolein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrolein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrolein Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrolein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrolein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrolein Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrolein Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrolein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrolein Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrolein Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrolein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrolein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrolein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrolein Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrolein Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrolein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Acrolein Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Propylene Oxidation

4.1.3 Glycerine Dehydrating

4.2 By Type – Global Acrolein Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Ty

