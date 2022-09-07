Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
Door and window rubber seal strip is a kind of sealing strip mainly applied to doors and Windows of plastic steel, aluminum alloy, wood and other architectural decoration.The plastic steel door and window seal strip on the market is general by PVC, modified PVC, epdm, elastomer seal strip (including TPV, TPE, TPR, SEBS), silica gel and other materials extruded form.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip in global, including the following market information:
Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilometers)
Global top five Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip companies in 2021 (%)
The global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Strips Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip include 3M, Ganchun, DforD, LEHOO, Green Tide, KOB, Gold Star Group, RH Nuttall and Dow, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)
Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVC Strips
EPDM Strips
EPDM/PP Strips
Other
Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)
Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Government
Others
Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)
Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilometers)
Key companies Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Ganchun
DforD
LEHOO
Green Tide
KOB
Gold Star Group
RH Nuttall
Dow
GE
Wacker Chemie
Luxchic
Beijing Windows Brothers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door and Window Rubber Seal Strip Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
