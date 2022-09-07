Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnesium ascorbyl phosphate is a stable, water-soluble, non-poisonous, and non-irritating provitamin C. The chemical name of this substance is magnesium L-ascorbyl acid-2-phosphate. It acts as an excellent additive in modern functional whitening cosmetics and can accelerate the formation of collagen by utilizing free oxygen radical. The modification of sensitive hydroxyl group in ascorbate using phosphoric ester helps to make magnesium ascorbyl phosphate resistant to atmospheric oxygen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates include Spec-Chem Industry, Jigs Chemical, BOC Sciences, Seidler Chemical, Charkit Chemical, Nanjing Joint Friends Chemical, Merck, Showa Denko and M.C. Biotec and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 95%

Purity: 90%

Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Food Industry

Others

Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Spec-Chem Industry

Jigs Chemical

BOC Sciences

Seidler Chemical

Charkit Chemical

Nanjing Joint Friends Chemical

Merck

Showa Denko

M.C. Biotec

Seashell Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphates Companies

3.8

