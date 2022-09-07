Thermoplastic Composite Tape Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Thickness0-0.2mm
Thickness0.21-0.4mm
Thickness Above 0.4mm
Segment by Application
Aerospace and Defense
Oil and Gas
Transportation Industries
Others
By Company
Evonik Industries AG
Sabic Corporation
CompTape
MaruHachi Group
Toray Industries
Solvay S.A.
Teijin Limited
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Thermoplastic Composite Tape Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermoplastic Composite Tape
1.2 Thermoplastic Composite Tape Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Composite Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thickness0-0.2mm
1.2.3 Thickness0.21-0.4mm
1.2.4 Thickness Above 0.4mm
1.3 Thermoplastic Composite Tape Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Composite Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.3 Oil and Gas
1.3.4 Transportation Industries
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Composite Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Composite Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Thermoplastic Composite Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Composite Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Thermoplastic Composite Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Thermoplastic Composite Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Thermoplastic Composite Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Thermoplastic Composite Tape Estimates and For
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/