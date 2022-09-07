Tannic Acid Powder Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tannic Acid is a complex chemical substance derived from phenolic acids (also known as tannic acid). Tannins are classified as phenolic compounds, which are found in many species of plants. Commercial tannins are pale yellow to light brown amorphous substances in the form of powder, flakes, or a spongy mass. They are used chiefly in tanning leather, dyeing fabric, and making ink, and in various medical applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tannic Acid Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Tannic Acid Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tannic Acid Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tannic Acid Powder include Silva team, Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Triveni Chemicals, Ajinomoto NaturalSpecialities, Tannin Corporation, Polson Ltd, Ever SRL and Home-UCL Company (Pty), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tannic Acid Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tannic Acid Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Food Grade
Others
Global Tannic Acid Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beer and Wine Industry
Textile Industry
Leather Industry
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Global Tannic Acid Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tannic Acid Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tannic Acid Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tannic Acid Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Tannic Acid Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Silva team
Alvinesa Natural Ingredients
Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.
Triveni Chemicals
Ajinomoto NaturalSpecialities
Tannin Corporation
Polson Ltd
Ever SRL
Home-UCL Company (Pty)
Laffort SA
W. Ulrich GmbH
Tanin Sevnica
Zunyi Beiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.
Hubei Tianxin Biotech Co., Ltd.
Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Long yuan Natural Polyphenol Synthesis Factory
Jiurui Biology & Chemistry Co., Ltd .
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tannic Acid Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tannic Acid Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tannic Acid Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tannic Acid Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tannic Acid Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tannic Acid Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tannic Acid Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tannic Acid Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tannic Acid Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tannic Acid Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tannic Acid Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tannic Acid Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tannic Acid Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tannic Acid Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Siz
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/