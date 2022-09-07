Tannic Acid Powder Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tannic Acid is a complex chemical substance derived from phenolic acids (also known as tannic acid). Tannins are classified as phenolic compounds, which are found in many species of plants. Commercial tannins are pale yellow to light brown amorphous substances in the form of powder, flakes, or a spongy mass. They are used chiefly in tanning leather, dyeing fabric, and making ink, and in various medical applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tannic Acid Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Tannic Acid Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tannic Acid Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tannic Acid Powder include Silva team, Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Triveni Chemicals, Ajinomoto NaturalSpecialities, Tannin Corporation, Polson Ltd, Ever SRL and Home-UCL Company (Pty), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tannic Acid Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tannic Acid Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Others

Global Tannic Acid Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beer and Wine Industry

Textile Industry

Leather Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Tannic Acid Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tannic Acid Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tannic Acid Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tannic Acid Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Tannic Acid Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Silva team

Alvinesa Natural Ingredients

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.

Triveni Chemicals

Ajinomoto NaturalSpecialities

Tannin Corporation

Polson Ltd

Ever SRL

Home-UCL Company (Pty)

Laffort SA

W. Ulrich GmbH

Tanin Sevnica

Zunyi Beiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Tianxin Biotech Co., Ltd.

Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Long yuan Natural Polyphenol Synthesis Factory

Jiurui Biology & Chemistry Co., Ltd .

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tannic Acid Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tannic Acid Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tannic Acid Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tannic Acid Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tannic Acid Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tannic Acid Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tannic Acid Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tannic Acid Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tannic Acid Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tannic Acid Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tannic Acid Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tannic Acid Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tannic Acid Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tannic Acid Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tannic Acid Powder Market Siz

