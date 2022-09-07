Uncategorized

Rolling Mill Rolls Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Rolling Mill Rolls market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rolling Mill Rolls market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Iron Rolls

Steel Rolls

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Automotive

Mining

Others

By Company

Kaida Roll

TSR ROLLS

Uralmash

Hitachi Metals

ENCE GmbH

WHEMCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Gerdau Summit

Kennametal

Welding Alloys Group

Imado Engineering

PS Rolls

Deem Rolls

Scherer

Xtek

Sinosteel XTMMC

Kay Jay Chill Rolls

Leon Roll China

Camet Metallurgical Technologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rolling Mill Rolls Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Iron Rolls
1.2.3 Steel Rolls
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Mining
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Production
2.1 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Rolling Mill Rolls Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Rolling Mill Rolls by Region

 

