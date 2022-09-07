Macleaya Cordata Extract Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Macleaya Cordata Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Macleaya Cordata Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Macleaya Cordata Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
35%-60% Total Alkaloid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Macleaya Cordata Extract include KINGHERBS, Plantnat, Nanjing NutriHerb BioTech Co.,Ltd, World-Way Biotech Inc., Xi’an Qin Run Natural Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd., Gentcare Natural Ingredients, Inc., Changsha Comext Biotech co, Ltd., JL-Extract and Xi’an Lanyor Biotech Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Macleaya Cordata Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
35%-60% Total Alkaloid
60%-80% Total Alkaloid
Other
Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Feed
Medicine
Other
Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Macleaya Cordata Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Macleaya Cordata Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Macleaya Cordata Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Macleaya Cordata Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KINGHERBS
Plantnat
Nanjing NutriHerb BioTech Co.,Ltd
World-Way Biotech Inc.
Xi’an Qin Run Natural Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd.
Gentcare Natural Ingredients, Inc.
Changsha Comext Biotech co, Ltd.
JL-Extract
Xi’an Lanyor Biotech Co., Ltd.
Rainbow Biotechnology
Huakang Biotechnology
Staherb Natural Ingredients
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Macleaya Cordata Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Macleaya Cordata Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Macleaya Cordata Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Macleaya Cordata Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Macleaya Cordata Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Macleaya Cordata Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Macleaya Cordata Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Macleaya Cordata Extract Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/