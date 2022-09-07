Fluorochrome Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A fluorophore (or fluorochrome, similarly to a chromophore) is a fluorescent chemical compound that can re-emit light upon light excitation. Fluorophores typically contain several combined aromatic groups, or planar or cyclic molecules with several ? bonds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorochrome in global, including the following market information:

The global Fluorochrome market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluorochrome include Thermo Fisher(Life Technologies), Merck, PerkinElmer(BioLegend, Inc), Miltenyi Biotec, ATTO-TEC GmbH, AAT Bioquest, Biotium, Abberior and Bio-Rad Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluorochrome manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluorochrome Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)

Global Fluorochrome Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluorochrome Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluorochrome Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluorochrome Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluorochrome Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluorochrome Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fluorochrome Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluorochrome Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluorochrome Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluorochrome Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fluorochrome Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fluorochrome Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorochrome Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorochrome Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorochrome Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorochrome Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorochrome Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fluorochrome Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Organic Dyes

4.1.3 Biological Fluorophores

4.1

