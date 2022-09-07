SBR and SSBR Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
SBR and SSBR market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SBR and SSBR market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR)
StyreneButadiene Rubber (SBR)
Segment by Application
Adhesives
Automotive
Tires
Footwear
Others
By Company
Asahi Kasei
Firestone
JSR
LANXESS
Michelin
Goodyear
Trinseo
Kumho Petrochemical
Dynasol
Zeon
LG Chem
Eni
Sibur
Sumitomo
TSRC
Chi Mei
NKNH
Karbochem
Sinopec
CNPC
Ashland
Synthos
Bridgestone
HIP-Petrohemija
Zhechen
Tianjin Lugang
Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 SBR and SSBR Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SBR and SSBR Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR)
1.2.3 Styrene–Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SBR and SSBR Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adhesives
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Tires
1.3.5 Footwear
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global SBR and SSBR Production
2.1 Global SBR and SSBR Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global SBR and SSBR Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global SBR and SSBR Production by Region
2.3.1 Global SBR and SSBR Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global SBR and SSBR Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global SBR and SSBR Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global SBR and SSBR Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global SBR and SSBR Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global SBR and SSBR Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global SBR and SSBR Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global SBR and SSBR Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales SBR and SSBR by Region (2023-2028)
