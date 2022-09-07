Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethyl Methyl Ketone in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Ethyl Methyl Ketone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethyl Methyl Ketone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethyl Methyl Ketone include Thomas Scientific, ExxonMobil, Maruzen Petrochemical, Shell, Sasol, Celanese, Honeywell Research Chemicals and Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethyl Methyl Ketone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)
0.98
0.99
Others
Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plastics
Textiles
Paints
Others
Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethyl Methyl Ketone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethyl Methyl Ketone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ethyl Methyl Ketone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Ethyl Methyl Ketone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thomas Scientific
ExxonMobil
Maruzen Petrochemical
Shell
Sasol
Celanese
Honeywell Research Chemicals
Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Purity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethyl Methyl Ketone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethyl Methyl Ketone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethyl Methyl Ketone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethyl Methyl Ketone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Methyl Ketone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethyl Methyl Ketone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Methyl Ketone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Purity – Global Ethyl Met
