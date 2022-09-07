Dehydroabietic Acid Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dehydroabietic acid (DAA, DHAA), a naturally occurring diterpene resin acid derived from coniferous plants such as Pinus and Picea, displays anti-inflammatory activity via suppression of Src-, Syk-, and TAK1-mediated pathways.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dehydroabietic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Dehydroabietic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dehydroabietic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity Above 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dehydroabietic Acid include Huateng Pharmaceuticals, Haihang Industry and Hubei Qifei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dehydroabietic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity Above 95%
Purity Above 90%
Others
Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Pharmaceutical
Others
Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dehydroabietic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dehydroabietic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dehydroabietic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Dehydroabietic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huateng Pharmaceuticals
Haihang Industry
Hubei Qifei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dehydroabietic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dehydroabietic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dehydroabietic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dehydroabietic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dehydroabietic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dehydroabietic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dehydroabietic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dehydroabietic Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dehydroabieti
