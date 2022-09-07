Dehydroabietic Acid Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dehydroabietic acid (DAA, DHAA), a naturally occurring diterpene resin acid derived from coniferous plants such as Pinus and Picea, displays anti-inflammatory activity via suppression of Src-, Syk-, and TAK1-mediated pathways.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dehydroabietic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/151937/global-dehydroabietic-acid-forecast-market-2022-2028-311

Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Dehydroabietic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dehydroabietic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Above 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dehydroabietic Acid include Huateng Pharmaceuticals, Haihang Industry and Hubei Qifei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dehydroabietic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity Above 95%

Purity Above 90%

Others

Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dehydroabietic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dehydroabietic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dehydroabietic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Dehydroabietic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huateng Pharmaceuticals

Haihang Industry

Hubei Qifei

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151937/global-dehydroabietic-acid-forecast-market-2022-2028-311

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dehydroabietic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dehydroabietic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dehydroabietic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dehydroabietic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dehydroabietic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dehydroabietic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dehydroabietic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dehydroabietic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dehydroabietic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dehydroabieti

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151937/global-dehydroabietic-acid-forecast-market-2022-2028-311

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

