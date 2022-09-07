3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol (CAS 96-24-2) is a colorless to pale yellow liquid with the molecular formula C3H7ClO2. It can be used as the intermediate of the drug chlorpheniramine; used as the solvent of cellulose acetate, etc., and also used as the intermediate of plasticizer, surfactant and dyestuff.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol in global, including the following market information:
Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol include Solvay, Inner Mongolia Saintchem Chemicals, Larodan, Kashima Chemical, LGC Group, Eurisotop, Aceto, Hunan Yetop Pharmaceutical Technology and Shenyang Gold Jyouki Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 98%
Purity 99%
Others
Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Dye Intermediates
Others
Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solvay
Inner Mongolia Saintchem Chemicals
Larodan
Kashima Chemical
LGC Group
Eurisotop
Aceto
Hunan Yetop Pharmaceutical Technology
Shenyang Gold Jyouki Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Companies
4 S
