3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol (CAS 96-24-2) is a colorless to pale yellow liquid with the molecular formula C3H7ClO2. It can be used as the intermediate of the drug chlorpheniramine; used as the solvent of cellulose acetate, etc., and also used as the intermediate of plasticizer, surfactant and dyestuff.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol in global, including the following market information:

Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol include Solvay, Inner Mongolia Saintchem Chemicals, Larodan, Kashima Chemical, LGC Group, Eurisotop, Aceto, Hunan Yetop Pharmaceutical Technology and Shenyang Gold Jyouki Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Dye Intermediates

Others

Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Inner Mongolia Saintchem Chemicals

Larodan

Kashima Chemical

LGC Group

Eurisotop

Aceto

Hunan Yetop Pharmaceutical Technology

Shenyang Gold Jyouki Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Chloro-1,2-Propanediol Companies

4 S

