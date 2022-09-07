Medical Catheter Coating Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical catheter coatings work well with metals, polymers, glass and organic media. Coated inner and outer lumens, different lengths and shapes
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Catheter Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Catheter Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Catheter Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Medical Catheter Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Catheter Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrophilic Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Catheter Coating include Surmodics, Harland Medical Systems, AST Products, Surface Solutions Group, Covalon Technologies, JMedtech, Jiangsu Biosurf Biotech, Bio-looyo and Daxanmed. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Catheter Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Catheter Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medical Catheter Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydrophilic Coating
Anticoagulant Coating
Antimicrobial Coating
Other
Global Medical Catheter Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medical Catheter Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Infusion Catheter
Hemodialysis Catheter
Catheter for Endovascular Interventional Therapy
Urinary System Catheter
Other
Global Medical Catheter Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medical Catheter Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Catheter Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Catheter Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Catheter Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Medical Catheter Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Surmodics
Harland Medical Systems
AST Products
Surface Solutions Group
Covalon Technologies
JMedtech
Jiangsu Biosurf Biotech
Bio-looyo
Daxanmed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Catheter Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Catheter Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Catheter Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Catheter Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Catheter Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Catheter Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Catheter Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Catheter Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Catheter Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Catheter Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Catheter Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Catheter Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Catheter Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Catheter Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Catheter Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Catheter Coating Companies
