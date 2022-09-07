Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Waterborne epoxy coatings are coatings that use water as a solvent or dispersion medium. Waterborne epoxy coatings include water-soluble epoxy coatings and water emulsified coatings. Water-soluble coatings are often called electrophoretic coatings, that is, the resin is dissolved in water to form a uniform colloidal solution. If the resin ions are charged, the colloidal particles can be deposited on the surface of the workpiece by electrophoresis under the action of direct current.

The waterborne epoxy coating market is relatively fragmented. At present, major global manufacturers include AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, 3Treesgroup, Tikkurila, Caparol, Carpoly, Mapei, Baucoatings, Hychem, Jotun, Sika, Benjamin Moore, Sanxia Paint, Chenyang , Lanling, Boysen Paints, etc., the top 10 manufacturers account for about 45%. It is expected that industry competition will become more intense in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market.

China is the largest consumer of water-based epoxy coatings, accounting for approximately 37% of the total market share. Besides, North America and Europe have good market prospects, the two together account for more than 40% of the total market share.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/102055/global-waterborne-epoxy-coating-2021-2027-508

From the perspective of product type and technology, waterborne epoxy coating mainly includes water-based epoxy floor paint and water-based epoxy anticorrosive paint. At present, water-based epoxy floor paint is the most important application field, accounting for about 70% of the market share; water-based epoxy anticorrosive paint has a wide range of applications and rapid development, but at the same time the price is relatively expensive. Due to the excellent performance and characteristics of waterborne epoxy coating, it is widely used in various industrial and commercial floors, construction machinery, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market

In 2020, the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market size was US$ 1418 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2674.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Scope and Market Size

Waterborne Epoxy Coating market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Waterborne Epoxy Coating market is segmented into

Waterborne Epoxy Floor Paint

Waterborne Epoxy Anticorrosive Paint

Others

Segment by Application, the Waterborne Epoxy Coating market is segmented into

Epoxy Floor

Industrial Equipment

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Share Analysis

Waterborne Epoxy Coating market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Waterborne Epoxy Coating product introduction, recent developments, Waterborne Epoxy Coating sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

3Treesgroup

Tikkurila

Caparol

Carpoly

Mapei

Baucoatings

Hychem

Jotun

Sika

Benjamin Moore

Sanxia Paint

Chenyang

Lanling

Boysen Paints

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102055/global-waterborne-epoxy-coating-2021-2027-508

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Waterborne Epoxy Floor Paint

1.2.3 Waterborne Epoxy Anticorrosive Paint

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Epoxy Floor

1.3.3 Industrial Equipment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Waterborne E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102055/global-waterborne-epoxy-coating-2021-2027-508

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/