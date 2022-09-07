Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards market was valued at 1786.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

It is lightweight and used in residential and commercial construction. Our MgO board is totally resistant to fire and has many benefits for durability and longevity. It is water, termite, sound, mould, bacteria and impact resistant, making it your number one choice.The technical barriers of magnesium oxide anti-fire board are relatively low, and the major country is China, Asia is the largest producer and consumer, almost 55% of total consumption in 2019, followed by Europe with 23% of consumption share.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Thin (Below 8 mm)

1.4.3 Medium (8-15 mm)

1.4.4 Thick (Above 15mm)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Wall

1.5.3 Furniture

1.5.4 Floor

1.5.5 Ceiling

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Market

1.8.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Sales Volume Market Shar

