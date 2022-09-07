Amine Oxide Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Amine Oxide market was valued at 650.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An amine oxide, also known as amine-N-oxide and N-oxide, is a chemical compound that contains the functional group R3N+?O?, an N?O coordinate covalent bond with three additional hydrogen and/or hydrocarbon side chains attached to N.The industry`s leading manufacturers are Clariant, Stepan and Huntsman, with revenue ratios of 11.06%, 8.74% and 8.51% in 2019.

