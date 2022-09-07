Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Source Feed Enzymes in global, including the following market information:
Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Animal Source Feed Enzymes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Animal Source Feed Enzymes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Animal Source Feed Enzymes include BASF SE, Dupont, Koninklijke DSM N.v, Novozymes, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Kemin Industries, Inc., Novus International Inc., Azelis Holdings SA and Alltech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Animal Source Feed Enzymes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry
Liquid
Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Poultry
Swine
Ruminants
Aquatic Animals
Others
Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Animal Source Feed Enzymes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Animal Source Feed Enzymes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Animal Source Feed Enzymes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Animal Source Feed Enzymes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Dupont
Koninklijke DSM N.v
Novozymes
Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Kemin Industries, Inc.
Novus International Inc.
Azelis Holdings SA
Alltech
Bio Cat
Rossari Biotech Ltd.
Biovet JSC
Amorvet
ADM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Animal Source Feed Enzymes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Animal Source Feed Enzymes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Source Feed Enzymes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Source Feed Enzymes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Source Feed Enzymes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Source Feed Enzymes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal So
