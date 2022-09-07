External Wall Insulation Board Market 2022
External Wall Insulation Board market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global External Wall Insulation Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polystyrene Board
Rock Wool Board
PU Board
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial Building
Others
By Company
BASF Neopor
Kingspan Group
Rockwool International
Saint-Gobain Insulation UK
Sto Ltd
Knauf Insulation
Xtratherm Limited
Jablite
Asia Cuanon
Jiaozuo Chaoqin Jieneng
Haideman Panel
Shandong Longxin Jieneng
Jiangsu Luyuan New Materials
Kelin Yanmian
Shandong Bafuli
Sundolitt Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 External Wall Insulation Board Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polystyrene Board
1.2.3 Rock Wool Board
1.2.4 PU Board
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global External Wall Insulation Board Production
2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Board Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global External Wall Insulation Board Production by Region
2.3.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global External Wall Insulation Board Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global External Wall Insulation Board Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global External Wall Insulation Board Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global External Wall Insulation Board Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global External Wall Insulation Boa
