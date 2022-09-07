ATX Motherboards Market 2022
ATX Motherboards market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ATX Motherboards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Standard-ATX
Micro-ATX
Segment by Application
Desktop PC
Game Device
Others
By Company
Advantech
Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
NZXT
Micro-Star International
ASUS
Adlink Technology
ASRock
GIGABYTE
Aaeon
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 ATX Motherboards Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global ATX Motherboards Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standard-ATX
1.2.3 Micro-ATX
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global ATX Motherboards Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Desktop PC
1.3.3 Game Device
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global ATX Motherboards Production
2.1 Global ATX Motherboards Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global ATX Motherboards Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global ATX Motherboards Production by Region
2.3.1 Global ATX Motherboards Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global ATX Motherboards Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global ATX Motherboards Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global ATX Motherboards Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global ATX Motherboards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global ATX Motherboards Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global ATX Motherboards Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global ATX Motherboards Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales ATX Motherboards by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global ATX Motherboards Revenue by Region
