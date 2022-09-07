Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

While pressure sensitive hot melt adhesives provide aggressive bonding at room temperature, the most unique and defining feature is that it can cold flow at room temperature with less finger pressure. This means it can move or flow without heat. Hot melt adhesives that do not flow cold under the same conditions are insensitive to pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

The global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives include DuPont, Henkel, Eastman, Jowat, cph Deutschland Chemie, Buhnen, Evans Adhesive Corporation, Shanghai Jaour and Beardow Adams, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Pl

