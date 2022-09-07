Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation in global, including the following market information:

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation include Magna, Astar, Core Molding Technologies, Polmix, Changzhou Fonda, Composite Materials Engineering, Utek Composite and Changzhou Huari New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Phenolic Resin

Epoxy Resin

Vinyl Resin

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bathtub

Bathroom Wallboard

Waterproof Chassis

Others

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Magna

Astar

Core Molding Technologies

Polmix

Changzhou Fonda

Composite Materials Engineering

Utek Composite

Changzhou Huari New Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Sanitation Product Ty

