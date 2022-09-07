Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastics for Electrical Vehicle in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Plastics for Electrical Vehicle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle market was valued at 1025.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4252.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ABS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastics for Electrical Vehicle include BASF SE, DuPont, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Covestro, Solvay, LANXESS, LG Chem, Asahi Kasei and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Sjsc (SABIC), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastics for Electrical Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ABS

PU

PA

PC

PVB

PP

PVC

Others

Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastics for Electrical Vehicle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastics for Electrical Vehicle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastics for Electrical Vehicle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Plastics for Electrical Vehicle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

DuPont

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Covestro

Solvay

LANXESS

LG Chem

Asahi Kasei

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Sjsc (SABIC)

Mitsui Chemicals

Evonik Industries

Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

AGC Chemicals

Celanese

Arkema

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

EMS Group

UBE Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastics for Electrical

