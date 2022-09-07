Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastics for Electrical Vehicle in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Plastics for Electrical Vehicle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle market was valued at 1025.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4252.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ABS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastics for Electrical Vehicle include BASF SE, DuPont, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Covestro, Solvay, LANXESS, LG Chem, Asahi Kasei and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Sjsc (SABIC), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastics for Electrical Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ABS
PU
PA
PC
PVB
PP
PVC
Others
Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastics for Electrical Vehicle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastics for Electrical Vehicle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastics for Electrical Vehicle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Plastics for Electrical Vehicle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
DuPont
Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
Covestro
Solvay
LANXESS
LG Chem
Asahi Kasei
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Sjsc (SABIC)
Mitsui Chemicals
Evonik Industries
Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
AGC Chemicals
Celanese
Arkema
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
EMS Group
UBE Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastics for Electrical
