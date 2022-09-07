Uncategorized

Global Solvent Polyurethane Market Research Report 2021

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
2 1 minute read

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Polyether Type

Polyester Type

Mixed Type

Segment by Application

Adhesive

Leather

Other

By Company

Dow

BASF

Huntsman

AkzoNobel

Covestro

Lubrizol

Recticel

LANXESS

INOAC

Tosoh

Mitsui Chem

Woodbridge Foam

Wanhua

Shanghai Dongda

Oriental Yuhong

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Solvent Polyurethane Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solvent Polyurethane
1.2 Solvent Polyurethane Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Polyether Type
1.2.3 Polyester Type
1.2.4 Mixed Type
1.3 Solvent Polyurethane Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Adhesive
1.3.3 Leather
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Solvent Polyurethane Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Solvent Polyurethane Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Solvent Polyurethane Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Solvent Polyurethane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Solvent Polyurethane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Solvent Polyurethane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Solvent Polyurethane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
 

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
2 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Mechanical Presses Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

June 6, 2022

Wearables Market Investment Analysis | Apple, Fitbit, Jawbone, Misfit, MyKronoz

December 14, 2021

Commercial Cork Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

June 28, 2022

Global Smart Musical Instruments Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

June 30, 2022
Back to top button