Road Marking Coatings Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Marking Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Road Marking Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Road Marking Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Road Marking Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Road Marking Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Marking Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Road Marking Coatings include 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Swarco AG, Nippon Paint, Ennis Flint, Hempel, Geveko Markings, PPG Industries and Asian Paints PPG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Road Marking Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Road Marking Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Road Marking Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Marking Coatings

Waterbased Marking Coatings

Solvent Based Marking Coatings

Two-Component Road Marking Coatings

Global Road Marking Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Road Marking Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roads & Streets

Parking Lot

Airport

Others

Global Road Marking Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Road Marking Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Road Marking Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Road Marking Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Road Marking Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Road Marking Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Swarco AG

Nippon Paint

Ennis Flint

Hempel

Geveko Markings

PPG Industries

Asian Paints PPG

SealMaster

Reda National

LANINO

TATU

Zhejiang Brother

Zhejiang Yuanguang

Luteng Tuliao

Rainbow Brand

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Road Marking Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Road Marking Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Road Marking Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Road Marking Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Road Marking Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Road Marking Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Road Marking Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Road Marking Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Road Marking Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Road Marking Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Road Marking Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Road Marking Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Road Marking Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Marking Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Road Marking Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Marking Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

