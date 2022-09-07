Road Marking Coatings Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Marking Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Road Marking Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Road Marking Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Road Marking Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Road Marking Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastic Marking Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Road Marking Coatings include 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Swarco AG, Nippon Paint, Ennis Flint, Hempel, Geveko Markings, PPG Industries and Asian Paints PPG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Road Marking Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Road Marking Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Road Marking Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermoplastic Marking Coatings
Waterbased Marking Coatings
Solvent Based Marking Coatings
Two-Component Road Marking Coatings
Global Road Marking Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Road Marking Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roads & Streets
Parking Lot
Airport
Others
Global Road Marking Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Road Marking Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Road Marking Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Road Marking Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Road Marking Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Road Marking Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Sherwin-Williams
Swarco AG
Nippon Paint
Ennis Flint
Hempel
Geveko Markings
PPG Industries
Asian Paints PPG
SealMaster
Reda National
LANINO
TATU
Zhejiang Brother
Zhejiang Yuanguang
Luteng Tuliao
Rainbow Brand
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Road Marking Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Road Marking Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Road Marking Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Road Marking Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Road Marking Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Road Marking Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Road Marking Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Road Marking Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Road Marking Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Road Marking Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Road Marking Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Road Marking Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Road Marking Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Marking Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Road Marking Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Marking Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
