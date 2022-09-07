Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
Aramid fiber is a new high-tech synthetic fiber with excellent properties such as ultra-high strength, high modulus, high temperature resistance, acid and alkali resistance, light weight, insulation, anti-aging and long life cycle.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) in global, including the following market information:
Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Para-Aramid Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) include China National Bluestar, DowDuPont, Guangdong Charming, Huvis Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, JSC Kamenskvolokno, Kermel, Kolon Industries and SRO Group (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Para-Aramid Fibers
Meta-Aramid Fibers
Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Frictional Materials
Electrical Insulation
Filtration Applications
Optical Fiber Cables
Tire Reinforcements
Rubber Reinforcements
Other
Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
China National Bluestar
DowDuPont
Guangdong Charming
Huvis Corporation
Hyosung Corporation
JSC Kamenskvolokno
Kermel
Kolon Industries
SRO Group (China)
Teijin Limited
Woongjin Chemical
Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials
TAYHO
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical
Zhaoda Specially Fiber
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
