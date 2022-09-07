Global and China Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Aromatic Solvents
Aliphatic Solvents
Segment by Application
Agricultural and Chemicals
Paints and Coatings
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Other Applications
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Eastman Chemical Company
Exxonmobil Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
Ineos AG
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
Royal Dutch Shell
Sasol Ltd.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Aromatic Solvents
1.2.3 Aliphatic Solvents
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Agricultural and Chemicals
1.3.3 Paints and Coatings
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Personal Care
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solven
