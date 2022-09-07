AMHS for Semiconductor Market 2022
AMHS for Semiconductor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AMHS for Semiconductor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
STK
OHT
OHS
RGV
AGV
Segment by Application
200mm Wafer Factory
300mm Wafer Factory
450mm Wafer Factory
By Company
Murata Machinery
Daifuku
Avaco
Mirle Automation
SFA Engineering Corporation
Shinsung E&G
Applied Materials
SMCore
ZENIX
SYNUS Tech
Aquest Systems
Siasun Robotics
Stratus Automation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AMHS for Semiconductor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 STK
1.2.3 OHT
1.2.4 OHS
1.2.5 RGV
1.2.6 AGV
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 200mm Wafer Factory
1.3.3 300mm Wafer Factory
1.3.4 450mm Wafer Factory
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Production
2.1 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global AMHS for Semiconductor Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global AMHS for Semiconductor
