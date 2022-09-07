AI Audio and Video Chip Market 2022
AI Audio and Video Chip market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Audio and Video Chip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Audio Chip
Video Chip
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Smart Appliances
Vehicle Electronics
Monitoring Equipment
Industrial Control
Others
By Company
MediaTek
Qualcomm
Intel
Amlogic
Rockchip
Allwinner Technology
Infineon Technologies
STMicroelectronics
NXP Semiconductors
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AI Audio and Video Chip Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Audio Chip
1.2.3 Video Chip
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Smart Appliances
1.3.4 Vehicle Electronics
1.3.5 Monitoring Equipment
1.3.6 Industrial Control
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Production
2.1 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Production by Region
2.3.1 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global AI Audio and Video Chip Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global AI Audio and Video Chip
