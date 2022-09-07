Semiconductor Chiller Market 2022
Semiconductor Chiller market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Chiller market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water Cooled
Air Cooled
Segment by Application
CVD and PVD
Etch and Ashing
RTP
Inductively Coupled Plasma
CMP
Crystal Growing
Cutting and Dicing
Ion Implantation
Others
By Company
Opti Temp
BV Thermal Systems
Mydax
TopChiller
Laird Thermal Systems
Koolant Koolers
Thermonics
Maruyama Chillers
SMC Corporation
STEP SCIENCE
Beijing Jingyi Automation Equipment Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Semiconductor Chiller Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Chiller Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water Cooled
1.2.3 Air Cooled
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Chiller Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 CVD and PVD
1.3.3 Etch and Ashing
1.3.4 RTP
1.3.5 Inductively Coupled Plasma
1.3.6 CMP
1.3.7 Crystal Growing
1.3.8 Cutting and Dicing
1.3.9 Ion Implantation
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Semiconductor Chiller Production
2.1 Global Semiconductor Chiller Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Semiconductor Chiller Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Semiconductor Chiller Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Chiller Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Chiller Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Semiconductor Chiller Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Semiconductor Chiller Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Semiconductor Chiller Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Semiconductor Chiller Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
