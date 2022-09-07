Vacuum Dry Pumps Market 2022
Vacuum Dry Pumps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vacuum Dry Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Dry Roots Vacuum Pump
Dry Screw Vacuum Pump
Dry Scroll Vacuum Pump
Dry Claw Vacuum Pump
Other Types
Segment by Application
Industrial and Manufacturing
Semiconductor and Electronics
Chemical and Pharmaceutical Processing
Petrochemical
Others
By Company
Busch
Pfeiffer Vacuum
Leybold
ULVAC
Agilent
Gardner Denver Nash LLC
Atlas Copco
Flowserve SIHI
Ebara
Anlet
Anest Iwata
Tuthill
Dekker
BECKER
SKY Technology Development
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vacuum Dry Pumps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dry Roots Vacuum Pump
1.2.3 Dry Screw Vacuum Pump
1.2.4 Dry Scroll Vacuum Pump
1.2.5 Dry Claw Vacuum Pump
1.2.6 Other Types
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial and Manufacturing
1.3.3 Semiconductor and Electronics
1.3.4 Chemical and Pharmaceutical Processing
1.3.5 Petrochemical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Production
2.1 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vacuum Dry Pumps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Vacuum Dry Pu
