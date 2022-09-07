Engineered Flooring Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Engineered flooring refers to the floor that has been artificially changed the natural structure of the floor material to achieve a certain physical performance that meets the expected requirements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineered Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Engineered Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/151769/global-engineered-flooring-forecast-market-2022-2028-163

Global Engineered Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sqm)

Global top five Engineered Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engineered Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glueless Engineered Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engineered Flooring include Armstrong, Bruce Flooring, Balterio Laminate Flooring, Beaulieu International Group, Berryalloc, Classen Group, Egger Group, Formica Group and Faus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engineered Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engineered Flooring Market, by Installation Method, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Engineered Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Installation Method, 2021 (%)

Glueless Engineered Flooring

Glued Engineered Flooring

Pre-glued Engineered Flooring

Others

Global Engineered Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Engineered Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Engineered Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Engineered Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engineered Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engineered Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engineered Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sqm)

Key companies Engineered Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armstrong

Bruce Flooring

Balterio Laminate Flooring

Beaulieu International Group

Berryalloc

Classen Group

Egger Group

Formica Group

Faus

Kronoflooring

Kaindl Flooring

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

Greenply Industries

AHF Products

Proximity Mills

Somerset Hardwood Flooring

From the Forest

Harris Wood Floors

Johnson Hardwood

Kährs

LM Flooring

Mullican Flooring

Pergo Flooring

Elegant Home-Tech

Chinafloors Timber (China)

ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING

ZHEJIANG WALRUS NEW MATERIAL

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151769/global-engineered-flooring-forecast-market-2022-2028-163

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Engineered Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Installation Method

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Engineered Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Engineered Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Engineered Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Engineered Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Engineered Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Engineered Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Engineered Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Engineered Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Engineered Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Engineered Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineered Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineered Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engineered Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Flooring Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Installation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151769/global-engineered-flooring-forecast-market-2022-2028-163

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

