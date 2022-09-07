Engineered Flooring Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Engineered flooring refers to the floor that has been artificially changed the natural structure of the floor material to achieve a certain physical performance that meets the expected requirements.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineered Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Engineered Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Engineered Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sqm)
Global top five Engineered Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Engineered Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glueless Engineered Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Engineered Flooring include Armstrong, Bruce Flooring, Balterio Laminate Flooring, Beaulieu International Group, Berryalloc, Classen Group, Egger Group, Formica Group and Faus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Engineered Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Engineered Flooring Market, by Installation Method, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Engineered Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Installation Method, 2021 (%)
Glueless Engineered Flooring
Glued Engineered Flooring
Pre-glued Engineered Flooring
Others
Global Engineered Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Engineered Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Engineered Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Engineered Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Engineered Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Engineered Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Engineered Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sqm)
Key companies Engineered Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Armstrong
Bruce Flooring
Balterio Laminate Flooring
Beaulieu International Group
Berryalloc
Classen Group
Egger Group
Formica Group
Faus
Kronoflooring
Kaindl Flooring
Mohawk Industries
Shaw Industries
Greenply Industries
AHF Products
Proximity Mills
Somerset Hardwood Flooring
From the Forest
Harris Wood Floors
Johnson Hardwood
Kährs
LM Flooring
Mullican Flooring
Pergo Flooring
Elegant Home-Tech
Chinafloors Timber (China)
ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING
ZHEJIANG WALRUS NEW MATERIAL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Engineered Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Installation Method
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Engineered Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Engineered Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Engineered Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Engineered Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Engineered Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Engineered Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Engineered Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Engineered Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Engineered Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Engineered Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineered Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineered Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engineered Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Installation
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/