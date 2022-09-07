Ceramic Core Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Ceramic Core market was valued at 155.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The global Ceramic Core market is dominated by few players like Morgan Advanced Materials, PCC Airfoils, Core-Tech, CoorsTek, Chromalloy, CeramTec (Dai Ceramics) and Avignon Ceramics. Top 5 plyaers hold a share over 55 percent in 2019. North and Europe is the most important regions.

By Market Verdors:

Morgan Advanced Materials

PCC Airfoils

Core-Tech

CoorsTek

Chromalloy

CeramTec (Dai Ceramics)

Avignon Ceramics

Lanik

Capital Refractories

Noritake

Uni Deritend

Leatec

Jasico

Beijing Changhang Investment Casting

FILTEC PRECISION CERAMICS

Aero Engine Corporation of China

By Types:

Silica-based Ceramic Core

Zirconia-based Ceramic Core

Alumina-based Ceramic Core

By Applications:

Aerospace & Space

Industrial Gas Turbine Blades

Automotive

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ceramic Core Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ceramic Core Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Silica-based Ceramic Core

1.4.3 Zirconia-based Ceramic Core

1.4.4 Alumina-based Ceramic Core

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ceramic Core Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aerospace & Space

1.5.3 Industrial Gas Turbine Blades

1.5.4 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ceramic Core Market

1.8.1 Global Ceramic Core Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ceramic Core Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ceramic Core Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ceramic Core Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ceramic Core Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ceramic Core Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ceramic Core Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Ceramic Core Sales Volume

