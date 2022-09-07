Corrosion Proof Tape Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Corrosion Proof Tape market was valued at 410.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anti-corrosion tape products mainly include polyethylene anti-corrosion tape, polypropylene fiber anti-corrosion tape, polyethylene 660 anti-corrosion tape, epoxy coal bitumen anti-corrosion cold wrap, among which polyethylene anti-corrosion tape and polypropylene fiber anti-corrosion tape are in chemical infrastructure and pipeline bend The amount of use in the head anti-corrosion is relatively large.The radiation cross-linked polyethylene heat shrinkable wrap tape is a kind of anti-corrosion tape, and the cross-linked polyethylene has better tensile strength and damage resistance, and the butyl type heat shrinkable sol is used for the glue layer. The peel strength is greatly improved, generally around 70N, which is more than 3 times of cold-wrapped tape, and cold-wrapped tape is above 20N. The anti-corrosion ability is far greater than that of the cold-wrapped tape. It is generally used for the repair of the three-layer polyethylene anti-corrosion structure, the repair of the wound and the corrosion of the opposite-shaped pipe fittings.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat

By Types:

BOPP Tapes

BOPET Tapes

By Applications:

Electrical

Pipe & Pipelines

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

