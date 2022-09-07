2022-2027 Global and Regional Scandium Oxide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Scandium Oxide market was valued at 58.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Scandium (III) oxide, Sc2O3, is a high melting rare earth oxide. Scandium oxide appears as a free flowing white powder. It is used in the preparation of other scandium compounds as well as in high-temperature systems (for its resistance to heat and thermal shock), electronic ceramics, and glass composition (as a helper material). Principal uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC`s), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research. Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium-rich ores, such as thortveitite (Sc,Y)2(Si2O7) and kolbeckite ScPO4·2H2O are rare, however trace amounts of scandium are present in many other minerals.

Scandium oxide is therefore predominately produced as a by-product from the extraction of other elements. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for Scandium Oxide industry. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into Scandium Oxide industry, and the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. Scandium Oxide demand has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to technology barrier and excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for high-end products. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.

