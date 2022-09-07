Tire Additives Market 2022

Tire Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tire Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Silica

Carbon Black

Thioacetic Acid

Para Phenylene Diamines

Styrenated Phenol

Insoluble Sulfur

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile

Industrial

Other

By Company

Arkema

Arkochem

BASF

Eastman

Kraton

Lanxess

Orion Engineered Carbons

PMC Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemicals

WR Grace

Nocil

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tire Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tire Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Silica

1.2.3 Carbon Black

1.2.4 Thioacetic Acid

1.2.5 Para Phenylene Diamines

1.2.6 Styrenated Phenol

1.2.7 Insoluble Sulfur

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tire Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Tire Additives Production

2.1 Global Tire Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Tire Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Tire Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Tire Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Tire Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Tire Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Tire Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Tire Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Tire Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Tire Additives Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Tire Additives Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Tire

