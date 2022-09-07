Natural Carotenoids Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Natural Carotenoids market was valued at 75.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report focuses on Natural Carotenoids. Carotenoids, also called tetraterpenoids, are organic pigments that are produced by plants and algae, as well as several bacteria and fungi. Carotenoids give the characteristic color to carrots, corn, canaries, and daffodils, as well as egg yolks, rutabagas, buttercups, and bananas. Carotenoids can be produced from fats and other basic organic metabolic building blocks by all these organisms. Carotenoids from the diet are stored in the fatty tissues of animals, and exclusively carnivorous animals obtain the compounds from animal fat. There are over 600 known carotenoids, mainly included Beta -carotene, Lutein, lycopene, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin, lutein, carmine, capsaicin, fucoidin, etc.Natural Carotenoids downstream is wide and recently Natural Carotenoids has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and others. Globally, the Natural Carotenoids market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food and Feed. Food and Feed account for nearly 80.00% of total downstream consumption of Natural Carotenoids in global. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Natural Carotenoids consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Natural Carotenoids is estimated to be 2699.8 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

DSM

Allied Biotech

Chenguang Biotech

FMC

Kemin

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

PoliNat

Amicogen

Nutraceuticals

Yigeda Bio-Technology

Dohler

Cyanotech

Fuji

Carotech

DDW

Excelvite

AnHui Wisdom

Tian Yin

By Types:

Astaxanthin

Beta-Carotene

Fucoxanthin

Lutein

Canthaxanthin

Lycopene

By Applications:

Food

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

