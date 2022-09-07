LABSA Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global LABSA market was valued at 34.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) is an anionic surfactants with molecules characterized by a hydrophobic and a hydrophilic group. They are nonvolatile compounds produced by sulfonation. Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid are complex mixtures of homologues of different alkyl chain lengths (C10 to C13 or C14) and phenyl positional isomers of 2 to 5-phenyl in proportions dictated by the starting materials and reaction conditions, each containing an aromatic ring sulfonated at the para position and attached to a linear alkyl chain at any position with the exception of terminal one (1-phenyl). The properties of linear alkyl benzene sulfonic differ in physical and chemical properties according to the alkyl chain length, resulting in formulations for various applications. LABSA has mainly two types, which include LABSA 96% and LABSA 90%. With washing function of LABSA, the downstream application industries will need more LABSA products. So, LABSA has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance LABSA through improving technology.

By Market Verdors:

Stepan

CEPSA

Sasol

KAPACHIM

SK

Fogla Group

New India Detergents Ltd.

ISU Chemical

AK ChemTech Co.,LTD.

Solvay

Dada Surfactants

Huntsman

Kao Corporation

Tufail

HANSA GROUP AG

Miwon Chemical

NCSP

FUCC

ASCO

Lion Specialty Chemicals

Wata Chemicals Ltd

AKBARI

JintungPetrochemical Corp

Fushun Petrochemical

Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical

XingYa Company

Guangzhou Litze Chemical

By Types:

LABSA 96%

LABSA 90%

By Applications:

Detergent

Emulsifier

Coupling agent

Agricultural herbicides

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LABSA Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LABSA Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 LABSA 96%

1.4.3 LABSA 90%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LABSA Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Detergent

1.5.3 Emulsifier

1.5.4 Coupling agent

1.5.5 Agricultural herbicides

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global LABSA Market

1.8.1 Global LABSA Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LABSA Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LABSA Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LABSA Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers LABSA Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global LABSA Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global LABSA Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America LABSA Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America LABSA Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America LABSA Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Mar

